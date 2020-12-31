NEW YEARS EVE: Gradual Clearing. Temperatures Falling Into the Low 30s By Midnight. Winds: Becoming Light.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 28.

NEW YEARS DAY: Steady Rain Develops by Afternoon, Pockets of Late AM Freezing Drizzle North & Northwest of Harrisburg. High 37.

High pressure is building into the Mid-state this evening, which will offer clearing skies through the overnight and falling temperatures. As we usher in 2021, temperatures will be at or just above freezing, with area-wide lows in the upper 20s to near 30 by early Friday morning. A warm front associated with an area of low pressure to the west will spread rain and freezing rain into the region by Friday afternoon. The later arrival of the precipitation means temperatures will be on the rise which is good news for a more limited icing event. Most of the freezing rain that occurs will be north and west of I-81 and in the higher elevations, where temperatures may linger at or just below freezing as precipitation rates pick up. Elsewhere from Harrisburg and points southeast, this will be mainly a plain rain event, but temperatures will struggle to get into the upper 30s before the day closes out.

The rain that does fall on Friday could add up to about a half inch to even 3/4 of an inch. Conditions slowly dry out through Saturday morning with a few showers lingering ahead of daybreak. Saturday should be a mild day with highs in the low 50s.

A sneaky area of low pressure will ride north and spread precipitation into south central PA by early Sunday morning. Depending on the exact temperature profile in the lower-levels of the atmosphere, this storm may also pose a threat for wintry mix which could be snow, sleet, freezing rain, or even plain rain. It appears it will be too cold to start for a rain-only event, so we’ll need to watch closely. By Sunday afternoon, the center of the storm pulls east, dry-slotting us with only a few rain showers possible as temperatures climb to around 40 degrees.

Aside from a few flurries or sprinkles Tuesday, the beginning and middle of next week look fairly tranquil with seasonably mild temperatures in the mid-40s.

Wishing you and your loved ones a safe and happy New Year!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo