Cold tonight, sunshine returns for Sunday

THIS EVENING: Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Cool. Temperature Falling To 30 By 9p. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clearing Skies. Lo 26. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Calmer, Mostly Sunny. Breezy at Times for the Afternoon/Evening. Hi 42. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

A mid-level disturbance kept plenty of clouds over the Mid-state today. Add a gusty northwest wind and it was a chilly day. As high pressure builds in tonight, skies will finally begin to clear and winds will subside a bit. It will be cold though with temperatures falling into the low 20s Sunday morning. Sunday will be another cool day but with plenty of sunshine and not as much of a breeze.

Next week should be a nice bounce-back for the Midstate. As the dip in the jet stream moves away from the eastern United States we see warm air streaming in again from the south and west. High temperatures trend upward Monday with low 50s in store. By Wednesday and Thursday, we expect mid to upper 60s with mainly dry weather until a front arrives. Some shower activity could arrive here by Friday.

The unseasonably warm air will come to an end before next weekend. We may not be as warm next weekend, with temperatures closer to seasonable highs in the upper 40s.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo