Cold weekend sets the stage for snow by midday Sunday

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Hi 34. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 22. Winds: Becoming Light.

SUNDAY: Light Snow Develops By Morning. High near 32. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Today will feature a lot of sunshine though it will be chilly as highs struggle to break the freezing mark. Winds will remain elevated, but not nearly as gusty as yesterday. Clouds will increase tonight ahead of Sunday’s snow.

Clouds lock in Sunday as the first of two storms produces light snow starting Sunday morning and lasts into Sunday evening. Locations south and west of Harrisburg will see the snow begin first as there will be some dry air to battle north. At this time, we expect 1 to 3 inches of snow from the first system by late Sunday evening, with heaviest amounts south. The second system develops into a Nor’Easter along the coast Monday morning. As this transition happens, it appears at least our southern tier areas will see a lull in the snow or perhaps transition to sleet/freezing rain late Sunday night and into daybreak Monday. If this pans out, it will cut into our snow totals. But as the coastal low begins to take off, we expect snow to redevelop Monday morning and afternoon, exiting by Monday night. The exact placement of this band is still in question but it appears the storm will remain close enough for a second round. Overall, we expect travel disruptions both Sunday but especially Monday. Several inches are expected area-wide with significant accumulation possible where the Monday snow band develops. A glaze of ice is also possible Monday morning.

The storm is gone by Tuesday but a breeze will continue through the middle of the week. Expect moderating temperatures with highs back in the low 40s by Wednesday. A front will bring us a chance of rain showers by the end of next week.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo