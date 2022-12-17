TODAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 38. Winds: W 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 25.

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 37. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

We officially hit a new daily record rainfall on Thursday with 1.38″! Even though some of us did experience some ice and snow, this storm was mainly a rainmaker. The rain continued into Friday morning before yesterday turned half-decent. The high was 46° with some afternoon sunshine. Not bad for mid-December! The region could use some time to dry out and the weekend will continue to help. Saturday, Sunday, and Monday all feature similar weather conditions with seasonably chilly days (upper 30s) and colder nights (mid-20s). A steady northwest breeze will also be present each day, adding to the chill. Other than a passing stray snow shower early today, this will be a precipitation-free stretch.

Next week remains cold as we watch another large storm taking shape toward the end of the week. We do feel confident about the storm developing, but the type of precipitation is very uncertain. Some model data suggests a wintry mix again, while other guidance floods in the warm air, and the region gets another rainmaker. The latest data is leaning toward rain, but it’s early yet. All we can do is watch and wait until the storm actually develops and comes into the western U.S. early next week. Until then, enjoy the dry stretch and the sunshine early next week. It’ll do Central PA some good!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara