Colder and breezy today, some snow possible along the southern tier

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, Light Snow South. Hi 30. Winds: N 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear & Cold. Lo 20.

TUESDAY: Sunny, Not As Cold. Hi 39.

After highs were near 60° yesterday, cold air rushed in last night as high pressure took up residence to our north. At the same time, a storm moved northward from the southeast U.S. last night and is bringing moderate snow to parts of the Mid-Atlantic. Snow might make it as far north as southeastern York and Lancaster Counties, but significant accumulations will stay south of the state line. A coating to around an inch is possible for extreme southern parts of Adams, York, and Lancaster Counties, but travel shouldn’t be an issue locally. There will likely be more travel problems heading south toward Baltimore and Washington D.C. early today. By this afternoon, the storm will slide east, and the day will end with sunshine and falling temperatures. Tonight will bring ideal radiational cooling conditions with clear skies, calming winds, and high pressure over top of Central PA. That means temperatures will likely dip into the teens for many backyards.

The middle part of the week looks dry and a bit milder with highs pushing into the mid-40s by Wednesday. However, changes take place toward late-week as another cold shot of air moves through Thursday, potentially setting up for some snow Thursday night into Friday morning. The track of this expected storm will be crucial to precipitation type and amounts, with guidance suggesting a favorable track for at least some snow. The forecast will become clearer later this week as the storm starts to take shape. Stay tuned!

It will turn colder by the start of next weekend with highs back down into the 30s and lows plunging into the low 20s. Sunday looks to bring another storm system that could potentially start as a wintry mix given the morning low temperatures before changing to plain rainfall. January is providing some activity for our weather team to keep track of to start 2022. We’ll keep you updated!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara