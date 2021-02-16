Colder tonight and Wednesday ahead of more snow Thursday

THIS EVENING: Partial Clearing, Cooler & Breezy. Temperature Dropping To 30 By 9p. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Colder. Lo 20. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds. Hi 32. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

Canadian high pressure building in this evening will lead to a much colder night with temperatures dropping into the low 20s early Wednesday morning. Highs Wednesday will only recover to around freezing, but it will be dry with sunshine early before clouds increase for the latter half of the day.

Our next storm will move in during the pre-dawn hours of Thursday. Confidence is growing today that a period of steady snow is likely for the morning commute when several inches are expected to accumulate. A lull in the snow is expected by late-afternoon as the first wave of energy pushes away, with a mix or changeover to sleet also possible during this time especially south and east of Harrisburg. Another area of low pressure will ride north by Thursday night and that may lead to additional light snow through the overnight. Through early Friday morning, 3-7″ of snow is expected with the greatest impacts occurring the Thursday morning commute. Locations that get under the heaviest snow bands Thursday morning/afternoon and stay all snow longer will see higher-end amounts while locations that see sleet mix in sooner will see less snow. Recent trends are colder which suggest a lot of us will mainly snow but the snow/sleet line will be close by so we’ll have to watch.

By the weekend, we expect a return to quiet weather though it will be cold with highs in the 30s and lows Sunday morning only in the teens. By early next week, temperatures rebound back into the 40s with a round of some light rain or snow showers Monday.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo