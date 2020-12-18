Coldest night since mid-February expected

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Clear, Much Colder. Lo 14.

SATURDAY: AM Chill, Mostly Sunny. PM Increasing Clouds. Hi 32.

SUNDAY: Cloudy, Scattered Flurries. Hi 38.

Tonight will be cold as temperatures drop to the teens under clear skies! This thick snowpack will yield more cold nights and seasonably cool afternoons this weekend and early next week. Highs will be in the 30s Saturday and Sunday. Sunday sees a little boost in temperatures, but not much. Clouds should hamper any big bump up in temperatures. After some sunshine Saturday morning clouds thicken and stay around through Sunday.

Some snow flurries are possible Sunday with a front rolling by. This seasonable chill sticks around through early next week, and a stronger front arrives around Christmas Eve. This front could provide the chance for some rain followed by snow showers. The rain arrives on Christmas Eve and could be steady through the afternoon and evening. The rain will transition to snow showers Thursday night. We do not expect accumulating snow at this time, but just a few snow showers possible for Christmas Day.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo