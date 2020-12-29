Coldest weather is today ahead of a milder, and rainy pattern

TODAY: Clouds & Sun, Cooler & Breezy. Hi 36. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Colder Lo 23. Winds: Variable 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Some Periods of AM Sun, Then Increasing Clouds. Hi 41. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Today will likely be the coldest day of the extended forecast. Temperatures will start near 40° early this morning before falling throughout the day to the mid-30s. Other than a few flurries this morning we do not expect any additional snow showers, but a strong northwesterly breeze will provide a lot of chill to the air.

Tonight will be cold as low drop to the low 20s. This is the last of the chill as a warm front heads north of the region by Wednesday. A shift in the winds also mean that temperatures head back to the low 40s for tomorrow afternoon. Some morning clouds may partially block sunshine, but thicker clouds are then likely late Wednesday into Thursday.

A big north to south cold front does bring a round of light showers for New Year’s Eve morning. This front stalls just to our south and a large system emerging from the Gulf of Mexico will ride north along it. Recent model guidance continues to push the timing of the larger low pressure back. Now rain is more likely for Saturday instead of Friday. No matter when it arrives, we do expect a heavy period of rain with totals likely up to an inch or higher.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso