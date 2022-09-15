TODAY: Sunny & Comfy. Hi 75.

TONIGHT: Clear & Cool. Lo 57.

FRIDAY: Sunny & Comfy. Hi 80.

Today and Friday will feature comfortable days with lots of sunshine and low humidity. Daytime highs will be in the 70s with overnight lows in the 50s. This is close to average for mid-September, but it will feel so pleasant after the recent humidity. Clouds will be hard to find during this stretch and with another warm-up coming, the next two days will be lovely to spend outdoors.

The weekend will be warmer. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with more sunshine and dry weather on tap. The warmth sticks around for most of next week too with daytime highs in the upper 80s to start the week and then settling into the mid-80s by the middle of the week. More sunshine and dry weather look to continue. A weak front could graze the region Monday, but rain looks limited if any. Warm and dry looks to be the continued pattern. We’ll keep you posted!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara