Continued humid today with stray downpours

TODAY: Humid, Stray Downpours. Hi 88.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Muggy. Lo 72.

WEDNESDAY: Humid, Stray Downpours. Hi 89.

Yesterday ramped up the humidity and brought just a few stray showers. The radar stayed fairly quiet. The next few days will bring similar conditions with a few more downpours each afternoon and evening as the humidity stays high and a few disturbances roll through. Today will feature more humid conditions with highs just shy of 90°. A weak disturbance aloft will cross during the afternoon, kicking off a few downpours fueled by some peeks of sun. Coverage should be a little higher than yesterday, but still very hit-or-miss. The mugginess will last into Wednesday with more scattered pop-up downpours expected during the afternoon and evening. Once again tomorrow will feature highs in the upper 80s with plenty of humidity.

Thursday and Friday will feature our highest rain chances this week as an area of low pressure arrives from the west. An east flow will develop for Friday, keeping us cooler and cloudy with periods of steady rain possible. The humidity will be more tolerable by then, but it will likely be damp into the start of the weekend.

Highs will return to near seasonable levels by the weekend as a cold front swings through and a trough settles into the Northeast. While we can’t promise the weekend will be completely dry, it doesn’t look too bad for outdoor plans either. Just some hit-or-miss showers. Next week starts off seasonable and mainly dry for Monday. The end of the week and week are still a bit uncertain. We’ll keep you posted though!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara