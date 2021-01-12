Continued quiet with cold mornings and mild afternoons

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Hi 42.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 28.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Seasonably Mild! Hi 46.

While the overall pattern does feature some storminess, it won’t happen here. The next 7-10 days appear mainly dry with chilly mornings and seasonably mild afternoons. No major winter storms are in the works either — at least for the time being.

Today looks pleasant with lots of sunshine and seasonably mild temperatures in the low to mid-40s. Tomorrow and Thursday look like more of the same, with high temperatures peaking on Thursday near 50°. While the sun will dominate, passing clouds are likely each day. A cold front will approach by late-week with a few (mainly rain) showers possible late Friday into early Saturday as the front crosses, but no widespread precipitation is expected through the weekend.

Colder air is poised to move in this weekend behind the front but temperatures will remain near normal in the upper 30s for highs and 20s for lows. Quiet weather for this long typically doesn’t occur in January…so enjoy it while we have it!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara