TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Showers. Hi 57.

TONIGHT: Decreasing Clouds. Chilly. Lo 39.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warmer. Hi 63.

Much of yesterday was cloudy, dreary, and cool again with temperatures only reaching the low 50s. A little more sunshine broke through by last evening which is a sign that a bit of a change is finally coming and the upper low is starting to pull away from the region. It is going to be a slow process, but we’re getting there friends.

With some clearing skies last evening, there is a chance that some valley locations will dip into the 30s early today leading to patchy frost. That same scenario may play out again tonight, so be careful with sensitive plants, just in case.

Today will be the last day with generally cloudy skies, stray showers, and daytime temperatures in the 50s. This evening looks decent, with more peeks of sun, and signs that this pattern is finally breaking. The low finally exits Friday and the region will begin to see increasing sunshine throughout the day with highs finally breaking 60°! Hallelujah!

The weekend stays dry and progressively warmer as we reach the upper 60s Saturday and 70s on Sunday. We stay milder next week with some showers by Tuesday, but no sign of steady or more heavy rain at this time. Stay tuned and enjoy the warm-up!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara