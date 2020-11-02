Cool and blustery weather to kick off the week

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Cool & Blustery. Hi 46. Winds: W 15-25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Breezy. Lo 38. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

ELECTION DAY: Partly Cloudy, Blustery. Hi 54. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

Behind yesterday’s front, today will be a cold and windy day with northwest winds between 15-25 mph. Wind gusts during the late morning may exceed 45 mph, so if you have any loose outdoor fall decorations, bring them inside early today if possible. Bundle up today too. Wind chills are in the 20s this morning! Highs will only reach the mid-40s later today, which is almost 15 degrees below average for this time of year. The winds won’t really let up either, so prepare for a gusty day ahead. Tonight will be mostly clear and continued breezy too. Lows will be in the upper 30s.

Election Day looks mostly sunny but still on the cool side with highs in the lower 50s. It will be another breezy and blustery day too, but at least it will be dry. High pressure builds over the Northeast for the middle and end of the week, which will provide much milder conditions, along with persistent sunshine. Warm and dry weather is returning…sound familiar? It’s been the going forecast for most this past summer and fall! Why change now? Enjoy! We’ll be back to near 70° by the weekend!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara