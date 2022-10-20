TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Cool & Breezy. Hi 57. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 37.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 62.

Temperatures for many locations have dipped into the 30s this morning and a FREEZE WARNING has been posted as this will likely end the local growing season. The upper-level low over the Great Lakes that has provided Central PA with the chilly and breezy week will lift northward today. Today will feature more sunshine, but it will still be cool and breezy with highs in the upper 50s. A few clouds may swing through late today and tonight from the final trough around that upper low. It will stay dry, however. Overnight lows will dip into the 30s once again.

After this trough of colder air passes through, warmer air returns for tomorrow and the weekend. High temperatures look to bounce back into the 60s with plenty of sunshine Friday and Saturday too. There is some uncertainty with the weekend forecast for Sunday and onward. A coastal system shows up on some model guidance that would toss some showers inland across our region for Sunday and Monday. Model guidance has flip-flopped over this area of showers and whether it stays offshore or not. Another issue with the guidance for next week is the timing of a front that could bring some more showers by Tuesday or Wednesday. These timing differences should work themselves out in the coming days, but for now, we’ll mention showers from Sunday onward even though it likely won’t be all that wet. Stay tuned and as more data arrives, we will tweak and update the forecast.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara