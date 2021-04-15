Cool and breezy the next two days, mainly dry through the weekend

TODAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun, Breezy. Hi 62. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 40. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Stray PM Showers, Breezy. Hi 56. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

The next two days will feature cool and breezy conditions with occasional cloud cover, breaks of sun, and a passing shower all thanks to an upper-level low spinning over the Northeast.

Today will start with more clouds but the sunshine should be able to break through and make for a pleasant afternoon. Shower chances again remain limited with little moisture available. Highs will be in the lower 60s but the breeze will increase later today and that will add to the chill. The upper low will slowly pinwheel away from the region tomorrow but remain close enough to keep us rather cloudy and maintain a chance for stray showers, especially tomorrow evening. Friday will be our coolest day as highs will only reach the mid-50s. It will also be breezy again as the upper low pushes away and that will continue to add to the April chill.

A look ahead to the weekend features more cool temperatures with some showers returning by late Sunday. At this point, Saturday appears to stay dry with increasing clouds. While stray showers return Sunday, once again moisture doesn’t look too impressive. By next week, it appears temperatures will moderate back into the 60s, although periodic showers can be expected. The key to this weather pattern: cloudy, unsettled conditions persist, but there won’t be much measurable rain. Enjoy…this is what Spring should be like in Central PA! We’ll save the truly hot weather for summer!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara