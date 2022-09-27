TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 70. Winds: W 5-15 mph. Gusts to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lo 50.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 67. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

An upper-level low is swinging through the Great Lakes and New England early this week. That’s going to have an impact locally through the next several days. As the low rotates north of Pennsylvania, clouds and even a brief shower could roll through Central PA today and tomorrow. It will be breezy because of this low too. Bottom line: expect partly cloudy skies, breezy conditions, and a passing shower (mainly in our northern counties) both today and tomorrow. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70° on both days. Thursday and Friday should bring pleasant weather too with highs in the 60s.

Afte this week, our main focus shifts to the track of Hurricane Ian.

The track of Ian is still a struggle for Floridians. The main issue is whether Ian will stall or become very slow to move inland, or if it will maintain a slow and steady pace. As of today, it appears a west Florida landfall is likely at some point on Wednesday with Ian then slowing down significantly over the Southeast through the end of the week. All of this will determine when, and if our area sees any rain this coming weekend. At this time, we are feeling a little more confident that Saturday should stay dry. Rain from the leftovers of Ian will likely move in by Saturday night and Sunday. As the low departs Monday, cool and breezy weather appears likely with areas of drizzle. We aren’t anticipating any issues from Ian locally, with the storm significantly weakened by the time it moves northward. We’ll keep monitoring the track and fine-tune the forecast throughout the week. Stay tuned.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara