TODAY: Sunny and breezy. High 70. Winds N 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 48.

FRIDAY: Sunny. High 74.

The passing of a cold front late Wednesday has cleared out wildfire smoke from the region, dropping afternoon temperatures into the lower 70s. Clearer skies over the next several days will reign back in some warmer weather by the turn of the Memorial Day holiday.

An upper level air pattern favorable for long-standing high pressure will take shape over the next few days, keeping skies clear and limiting moisture transport into the area. The one area to watch heading into the weekend? A coastal low traversing through the Carolinas will bring significant rain totals further to the south, but the strength of the higher pressure further north will limit movement of this system into our area.

Moving forward the biggest change will be the quick bounce back into the mid to upper 80s by the midpoint of next week, plus the continuation of our drier trend. No significant rainfall is expected over the next week.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara