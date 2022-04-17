TONIGHT: Clear & Cold! Lo 33. Winds: Becoming Light.

MONDAY: Increasing Clouds, PM Rain Develops with Wet Snow Mixing in North/Northwest of Harrisburg. Hi 50. Winds: E 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Blustery, Cold. Stray Showers (Possibly Some Wet Snow for the Higher Elevations). Hi 51. Winds W 10-15 mph, Gusting to 30 mph.

While it was a bright and sunny Easter for the most part, areas of clouds and snow showers did sneak in from the north during the day. The winds have been quite gusty at times, but now through tonight those winds will relax. Temperatures plummet tonight with calm conditions and clear skies. A Freeze Warning is in effect as temperatures will dip down to near freezing. Be sure to take care of any sensitive outdoor plants by covering them or bringing potted plants indoors.

After a cold start Monday, attention turns to the next area of low pressure that will cross Monday afternoon. With it, some steady rain is expected along with some periods of wet snow mixing in as temperatures aloft and at the surface will be very border-line. The best chance to see wet snow will be over the higher elevations and areas north and west of Harrisburg, but accumulation outside of the highest ridge-tops is unlikely. In the coldest locations north and west of Harrisburg, one to two inches of wet snow is possible when it comes down the hardest. This heavier snow is likely late in the day and overnight Monday into early Tuesday morning. In terms of rainfall, a half inch to an inch is expected before the system slides east Monday night.

Tuesday will be another cool and unsettled day with occasional light showers and highs only around 50 degrees. Big changes take place by mid-week with lots of sunshine and temps near 60 on Wednesday. We’re back into the 70s next weekend with a few showers possible Saturday. That warm up looks to have some staying power into early next week! Plenty of weather to look forward to!

-Meteorologists Adis Juklo, Dan Tomaso, and Michael Brulo