TODAY: Scattered Light Showers. Hi 58. Winds: SW 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers. Lo 42. Winds: SW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TUESDAY: Scattered Showers. Hi 53. Winds: W 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

The weekend played out pretty much as forecasted. Friday and Sunday brought a heavy, soaking rainfall to the region with Saturday allowing for at least some breaks. Most parts of the region did pick up between 2-4″ of rain, staving off any drought concerns and wiping away a growing deficit for the year. While it made for ugly weather, this weekend’s rain did exactly what it needed to: bring a balance to the region’s weather as of late and provided a soaking rainfall to a parched Central PA.

A large upper-level low will dominate the weather pattern to start this week and kick off May. What this means for our local weather is a constant flow of clouds from the west/northwest, plus enough energy to create some light showers/possibly a rumble of thunder each day through Wednesday. It will be cooler than average for early May with highs in the 50s and a persistent breeze today through Wednesday. Again the sporadic showers during this time will not be as heavy as what just fell this weekend, but more needed rain! It also won’t be raining all the time either, just occasional light showers.

By Thursday and Friday, the longer-term models have started pulling the upper-level low away from the region and lowering the shower chances. Temperatures start to nudge upward too, with highs in the 60s by the end of the week, and likely getting back into the 70s by the end of the weekend. Speaking of the weekend, this coming weekend should be much nicer than the last one. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara