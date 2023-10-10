TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Hi 63.

TONIGHT: Becoming Mostly Clear. Lo 43.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 67.

As an upper low sits and spins over southern Canada, the local weather for Central PA will remain pretty much the same this week. Chilly mornings with pleasant but cool afternoons and a mix of sun and cumulus clouds. Yesterday featured just that, and today looks similar. There will be some locations dipping into the 30s again this morning before highs reach the lower 60s this afternoon. It will be less breezy than yesterday, but the winds could still be noticeable from time to time. Tonight will bring clearing with lows dipping into the lower 40s again. Jacket weather has certainly arrived!

Tomorrow will likely feature the most sunshine this week before the next active period of weather begins later Thursday. We are monitoring another cold front and upper-level low-pressure system by the weekend. That seems to be the pattern lately, doesn’t it? Cool and damp weekends, unfortunately.

Temperatures will warm slightly over the next few days, thanks to some southerly flow. Upper 60s are likely Wednesday and Thursday. Conditions stay relatively dry as well during the week. Change comes once again late Friday night and Saturday with another low-pressure system, another cold front, and another rain chance. Highs drop back into the 50s this weekend as a result, but the coming rain chance might be just as big of a headline. Long-range models have so far been fairly consistent concerning opportunities for widespread rain, bringing around 1″ from late Friday through lingering showers on Sunday. We’ll keep you updated over the coming days. Lows will be warmer as clouds and showers become more prevalent. We’ll keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara