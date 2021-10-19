Cool mornings and warm afternoons are ahead this week

TODAY: Sunny & Breezy. Hi 69. Winds: W 5-15 mph. Gusts to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear & Seasonable. Lo 52. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny & Warmer. Hi 73. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

Yesterday was the first day that it felt like fall in quite some time. Temperatures struggled to make it into the low 60s and a northwest breeze certainly added to the chill with gusts upwards of 30 mph. That, along with some sprinkles, made it a raw start to the week. Skies did clear last night and that allowed temperatures to cool off quickly. Lows this morning will begin in the 40s for many backyards.

Today looks like a very nice day. After the chilly start, we should warm into the upper 60s by this afternoon although a west wind of 5-15 mph will continue through the afternoon making for a breezy day. Wednesday will be sunny again but also milder with highs back in the lower 70s! A nice stretch for Central PA!

The weather turns a bit unsettled late in the week as our next front crosses Thursday night. Ahead of it, some light showers are expected toward sunset Thursday. That’s after a fairly nice day until that point with highs in the mid-70s! A stray shower could linger into Friday before another round of scattered light showers comes Saturday with a secondary push of cooler air. This will drop temps into the low 60s for Sunday, with highs next Monday struggling to get back to 60°. Overnight lows next weekend look to drop into the lower 40s, staying close to seasonable levels. Overall, a pretty typical week for mid-October with a couple of milder days mixed in as well. Not a bad stretch by any means! Enjoy!

