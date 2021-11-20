Cool today with increasing clouds, a few showers Sunday evening

TODAY: Increasing Clouds. Hi 48. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Cool. Lo 35. Winds: Light.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Light Showers After Sunset. Hi 51. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

It’s chilly this morning with temperatures in the 20s everywhere! Skies are clear but clouds will be on the increase later this morning and especially this afternoon. These clouds will be mainly of mid-to-high level variety so a little sun will may still filter through, but it will turn gray with highs only topping out in the mid to upper 40s. We’ll stay mostly cloudy tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid-30s.

Clouds will thicken Sunday and showers will eventually move in, but likely not until after sunset. Any earlier showers would limited to areas well north of Harrisburg. Either way, this rain will not be much overall with roughly a quarter inch or less likely. High temperatures for Sunday should range in the upper 40s to low 50s, with any light showers ending early Monday morning.

Behind this front, another cold shot of air looms for early next as highs tumble into the 40s (and even low 40s for Tuesday). However, the weather locally will stay mainly dry. We’ll just be chill and breezy through the first half of the week. There are hints of a brief return into the 50s by next Thursday and Friday, but that too will likely be short-lived. Overall though, the weather stays quiet into the busy holiday week. Thanksgiving itself looks dry and seasonably cool with highs in the low 50s. Another front looms for Black Friday, which will bring some showers.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo