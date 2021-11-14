Cool today with increasing clouds and some light showers by evening

TODAY: Increasing Clouds, Evening Showers. Hi 49. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Light Showers, Wet Flakes May Max In. Lo 37. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Light Rain/Snow Showers, Blustery. Hi 48. Winds: NW 15-25 mph.

It is chilly this morning with most areas waking up to temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Today will be a cool day with clouds increasing ahead of a secondary cold front that will cross this evening. That front will bring us some light showers, and in the higher elevations and areas north of Harrisburg, some wet snow could mix in. Either way, precipitation is expected to be very light.

By late tonight, the front will have passed but instability and lake-effect snow showers will be cranking over western PA. Some of these may reach the Mid-state as a couple of light show showers overnight as temperatures fall into the 30s. Even into Monday, some flurries or light rain showers are possible with temperatures remaining in the 40s. Winds could gust over 30 mph Monday afternoon, making it feel like the 30s most of the day.

Tuesday will be a chilly but dry day with highs around 50. A mid-week warm up is expected however with highs briefly returning into the 60s Wednesday and Thursday. However, the next front will move through Thursday, bringing a few showers by evening but more importantly, much cooler air again by the start of next weekend.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo