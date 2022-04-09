TONIGHT: Partial Clearing, Stray Sprinkle or Flurry. Lo 35. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Breezy & Cool, Stray Shower. Hi 50. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: AM Periods of Sun, Then Increasing Clouds with Stray Showers. Hi 62. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

After multiple rounds of showers and even ice pellets/graupel, there were some periods of sunshine in between the rain. High temperatures squeaked into the low 50s despite the breeze and dampness at times. Most of the showers will wrap up tonight with just a sprinkle or flurry possible late over the western mountains.

Sunday stays mainly dry but it will be the coolest day of the stretch with an afternoon high only near 50 degrees. There will still be some showers still around tomorrow, but overall the chances for a pop-up shower are lower. Chilly northwesterly winds will also keep it chilly Sunday afternoon.

Sunday and Monday morning will be cold with lows near freezing in most areas, but we begin to turn a corner Monday afternoon. The warm up will really be felt as we head toward Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to a warm front that will lift from the south. None of the days features steady, soaking rain but there will be passing showers with increasing chances for thunderstorms toward the middle and end of next week as our unsettled pattern continues.

-Meteorologists Dan Tomaso and Adis Juklo