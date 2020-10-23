Cool tonight, a raw Sunday on tap with showers

THIS EVENING: Mostly Clear, Turning Cooler. Temperature Falling To 50 By 9p. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Clear, Chilly. Lo 43. Winds: Light.

SUNDAY: Cloudy & Cool, PM Shower Possible. Hi 54. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Cold front from this morning allowed cooler air to move in this evening. Temperatures will continue to free-fall overnight with lows around 40 expected for Sunday morning. Clouds will move back in by sunrise.

A east-northeast wind Sunday means we’ll be locked in under low clouds for the entire day. Temperatures will be lucky to break 50 Sunday afternoon thanks to expected showers as a weak upper air system lifts north.

Monday will have additional showers, but mainly during the morning hours. Tuesday continues to trend drier albeit it will be cloudy with a stray shower still possible. A better chance for more significant measurable rain will come toward the end of next week as a system picks up Gulf moisture and heads toward the mid-Atlantic. Latest timing suggests late Thursday-early Friday, but with with ~6 days to go, there can still be some adjustments. Overall, it will be much cooler next week with highs only in the upper 50s/lower 60s, which is actually very close to seasonable for the last few days of October.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo