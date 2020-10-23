Cooler air moves in for the weekend

THIS EVENING: Mostly Clear, Temperature Falling To 70 By 8pm.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog. Lo 58.

SATURDAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun, Turning Cooler. Hi 70. Winds: Becoming NW 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds, Cool. Hi 54.

We have concluded another summer-like day in the Mid-state with highs very close to 80 degrees! It will be another mild night with temperatures falling into the 60s this evening, bottoming out around 60 for Saturday morning. A strong cold front will cross by mid-morning Saturday, which means our high temperature will likely be reached prior to noon. By the afternoon, temperatures will fall into the 60s, then 50s by evening, eventually 40s by Sunday morning! As temperatures fall, it will turn breezy as well. We won’t see much if any rain with this front aside from a stray shower first thing Saturday morning.

A northeast wind Sunday means we’ll be locked in under low clouds for much of the day. Temperatures will be lucky to reach the mid 50s Sunday afternoon, with a few showers possible Sunday evening as a weak disturbance moves in from the south.

Monday and Tuesday remain cloudy with light showers. Overall, we do not expect a significant amount of rain early next week, but just a few waves to bring some scattered showers from time to time. Next week looks much more seasonable with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s, a far cry from the summer-like warmth much of this week.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo