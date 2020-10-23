Cooler air moves in today

TODAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun, Turning Cooler. Hi 70. Winds: Becoming NW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Much Cooler But Seasonable. Lo 43. Winds: NW 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy & Cool, PM Shower Possible. Hi 54. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

It is very mild this morning with temperatures more typical of a high this time of year. However, a strong cold front is moving into central Pennsylvania and will make a sweep through our area by late-morning. There can be a stray shower or two as the front passes, but more importantly, this means our high temperature of 70 will likely be reached around or just prior to lunchtime. By the afternoon, temperatures will fall into the 60s, then 50s by evening, eventually low 40s by Sunday morning! As temperatures fall today, it will turn breezy as well.

A east-northeast wind Sunday means we’ll be locked in under low clouds for much of the day. Temperatures will be lucky to reach the mid 50s Sunday afternoon, with a few showers possible Sunday afternoon and evening as a weak disturbance moves in from the south.

Monday and Tuesday remain cloudy with light showers, but both days have been trending drier in guidance. A better chance for more in the way of measurable rain will come toward the end of next week as a system picks up Gulf moisture and heads toward the mid-Atlantic. Latest timing suggests late Thursday-early Friday, but with with ~6 days to go, there can still be some adjustments. Overall, it will be much cooler next week with highs only in the upper 50s/lower 60s, which is actually very close to seasonable for the last few days of October.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo