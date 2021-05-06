Cooler airmass sets up today, sticks around through the weekend

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Cooler. Hi 65.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 46.

FRIDAY: PM Rain. Hi 63.

Yesterday brought a nice soaking rain to most of the region. It also became fairly pleasant during the second half of the day and then much cooler last night. Get used to it. The cooler nights and below-average days are here to stay for a while.

Today will bring partly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s. It may be a bit breezy at times, but the winds shouldn’t be too annoying today. Tonight will bring increasing clouds with lows in the 40s again ahead of yet another front that will produce rain for Friday. Rain will develop tomorrow during the afternoon and it looks like a wet evening on tap. Another half-inch of rain appears possible with steady rain lasting right into Friday night. Highs tomorrow will be even cooler, in the lower 60s, thanks to the dreary conditions.

Another pocket of cool air moves in for the weekend. That means some instability showers are possible Saturday. Otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds are on tap for the first half of the weekend. Then Mother’s Day will bring another rain-maker for the second half of the day. Steady rain from that system will make for a wet Mother’s Day afternoon and the rain will linger through Monday morning. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature very cool temperatures. Highs both days will be right around 60°. By early next week, we dry out but stay seasonably cool with highs in the lower to mid 60s. It appears the cool air is here with no more 80° weather in sight. If you aren’t quite ready for the warm temperatures, enjoy!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara