TODAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun, Breezy. Hi 80. Winds: N 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Comfy. Lo 59.

WEDNESDAY: AM Sun, PM Clouds. Hi 81.

It turned a bit breezy overnight as a push of cooler and less humid air tried to filter southward. Although that more refreshing airmass hasn’t made it into our region just yet this morning (we are actually a bit warmer this morning than yesterday morning!), it will. Both today and Wednesday will feature highs in the lower 80s with a drop in the humidity. This continues the dry start to the week, and the region will be getting desperate for rain again with a deficit closing in on 5.50″.

By the end of the week, there is a slightly stronger signal for some showers and storms. As a strong ridge of high pressure sits across the central U.S., areas of showers and storms ride around the periphery of the ridge. This is known as the “ring of fire” where showers and storms are most likely. A few impulses are likely to ride around this “ring of fire” and affect our region by Thursday and Friday. There may be a few leftover showers or storms by Saturday, but signs point to another pleasant, mild, and mainly dry stretch by the weekend and early next week. In fact, by Sunday, temperatures drop into the upper 70s!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara