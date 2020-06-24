Cooler and less humid through the end of the week, mainly dry too

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Less Humid. Hi 82. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Pleasant. Lo 62.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Stray PM Shower. Hi 82.

More downpours and storms came through the region last night and the cold front associated with them is barrelling through Pennsylvania this morning. Temperatures are warm and the humidity remains high to kick off this Wednesday, but it won’t last. Expect clearing skies, dropping humidity, and pleasant high temperatures today. This afternoon will feature mostly sunny conditions with highs in the lower 80s. Tonight will be pleasant too and even offer a respite from the A/C potentially with temperatures falling into the lower 60s.

An upper low swings through Thursday and could spark some afternoon showers, but most backyards will stay dry and it will remain cooler and less humid tomorrow too. Friday looks calm and pleasant with seasonable highs. Highs near 90° return by the weekend with a few pop-up t-storms returning again too. All-in-all, a typical summertime pattern for these parts. Seasonable temperatures and mainly dry weather continues into next week.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara