Cooler start to the weekend, seasonable finish

TODAY: AM Clouds & Drizzle Early, PM Sun, Breezy. Hi 54. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Frost. Lo 36.

SUNDAY: AM Sun, PM Increasing Clouds. Hi 62.

Mostly cloudy skies and some residual drizzle will be with us to start our Saturday morning. Dry air will quickly move into the region, and we do expect clearing skies for the afternoon/evening. Winds will be gusty at times, however this helps the moisture move away from us. High temperatures only reach the low to middle 50s, or 10 degrees below average for this time of the year.

Tonight sees the winds calm down and that means chilly conditions set in again. Some patchy frost is likely with temperatures in the mid-30s.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso