TODAY: Partly Sunny, Stray Evening Shower. Hi 73.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Light Showers. Lo 57.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Showers. Hi 70.

After a hot and humid weekend with downpours and a few t-storms, this week could not be more different. We’ll be fighting clouds for much of the week with cooler temperatures and less humid air. While passing showers are possible, most of the week looks dry, with Friday being the wettest day.

Today will feature partly sunny skies behind yesterday’s cold front. High pressure to our north will try and fend off an area of low pressure trying to move northward from the Gulf. While it may succeed initially, showers look to move in by this evening, and especially overnight. It won’t be much rain, but it appears we can’t get away with a totally dry period either. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will feature lots of clouds, and a passing shower or two. Most of that period should be dry, however. Friday looks to be the wettest day as a front moves through. If all goes well, Memorial Day weekend should be dry, sunny, and warmer. Highs should be back into the mid-80s by Sunday! Get those swimming pools ready!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara