Cooler to start the week, but more heat will build by Wednesday

TODAY: Scattered Showers, Mainly West, Cooler. Hi 72.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Lo 58.

TUESDAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun. Hi 80.

Yesterday’s official high hit 93°, one degree shy of the record high for the day! Dry air won out in this weather pattern and squashed shower and t-storm chances over the weekend. There were one or two around, but the majority of the region stayed dry. We now have an almost 3″ rainfall deficit for 2021 and could use some rain this week. There will be opportunities, but likely no soakers in the cards.

Temperatures have dropped into the 60s behind a back door front, which is still warmer than normal (lows should be in the 50s). A southeast wind develops today and that will keep Central PA cloudy for most of the day. Some scattered showers are expected today, mainly west of the Susquehanna River, as weak waves ride along the front which will be stalled over western PA through the day. Highs will only make it into the low 70s locally which will be a big change from yesterday. Any showers that develop will be light and won’t help much with the current rainfall deficit. Tonight will be cloudy with lows in the upper 50s.

We finally clear out by late tomorrow (after a cloudy start) as temperatures turn more seasonable. By Wednesday, another cold front will approach. Ahead of it, temperatures will again soar into the low 90s with some t-storms expected by the afternoon. Thursday looks dry and not as hot, and the cooling trend then continues into the start of the holiday weekend as some more widespread showers could be on the table by Friday and Saturday. In fact, the holiday weekend looks to feature highs in the 70s again, keeping temperatures at or below normal through Memorial Day. We’ll keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara