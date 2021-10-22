Cooler today, mainly dry for the weekend

TODAY: Partly Sunny, Stray Shower. Hi 65.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Shower. Lo 52.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Shower. Hi 58.

SUNDAY: Sunny Start, Clouds Late. Hi 60.

Today was tremendous! This afternoon was a few degrees warmer than yesterday with high temperatures near 80°. The warm weather has been pushed up from the south ahead of a cold front, and that front will arrive across the region this evening. Some showers and rumbles of thunder are along the progressing edge of cooler air, and this passing line will be here locally after sunset. Rain totals should be less than a quarter of an inch. The rain should wrap up ahead of tomorrow morning with some sunshine to start our Friday looking likely.

Some more stray showers are possible tomorrow afternoon and Saturday with a secondary push of cooler air. Again, rainfall should be light through this time period. Temperatures Sunday will struggle to get back into the lower 60s, and a 10-20 mph breeze will add to the chill. By Sunday night, an approaching warm front could bring some rain back into the region. That rain will set up a damp and cooler stretch of weather heading into next week.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara