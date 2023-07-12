TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot! Hi 91.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 71.

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Stray T-Storm. Hi 93.

Today will be similar to yesterday with plenty of sunshine and hot temperatures. While highs will likely cross the 90° threshold today, the humidity still won’t be that bad. Dewpoints will rise slightly by this evening, however, bringing a return to some muggy air. A weak cold front will cross through northern PA today with a few storms, but our region will stay dry. A few clouds are possible though as the front crosses. Tonight will bring increasing clouds with lows in the 70s. It will also feel more humid.

The increase in humidity will lead to an increase in storm chances. Tomorrow will be partly sunny, hot, and humid with just the outside chance for a storm. It looks like most backyards will stay dry tomorrow. A stray storm again for Friday, but better chances occur Saturday and Sunday as the humidity continues to ramp up. It appears that most days over the next week will be hot, humid, and have the threat of a daily storm…but many days will be dry in any individual backyard. It’s summer and this is a typical mid-July forecast. Enjoy!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara