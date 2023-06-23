TODAY: Scattered Showers & T-Storms, More Humid. Hi 78. Winds: E 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Stray Showers. Lo 70.

SATURDAY: Hit-Or-Miss Showers & T-Storms. Hi 84.

After some needed rain yesterday (some areas picked up around 0.50″, but most backyards received far less), today and the weekend will feature more chances for showers and t-storms. While this pattern shift to a more humid airmass will favor daily rain chances, it won’t necessarily bring a ton of drought relief. Similar to yesterday, some areas will continue to get missed each day as storms dance around the region with no concern for where the heaviest rain will fall.

Showers returned overnight and will last into this morning with a damp start to this Friday expected. A noticeable change in the humidity occurs today too as dewpoints get near 70° this afternoon with peeks of sun. This will create pop-up storms and downpours Friday afternoon and evening. Some areas will be missed, while some areas could quickly get 0.50″ of rain from these storms. The favored areas to get the most rain today will be counties east of the Susquehanna River.

Moisture and humidity will stick around for the weekend. This increase in humidity and pattern shift will produce ‘Florida’ type weather for the area. Warm and humid days will bring pop-up showers and t-storms for the afternoon and evening Saturday and Sunday. Some areas will see significant rain, others won’t see as much. There will be breaks of sun at times too. But just the daily threat is something we’ve been lacking this warm season. It will be a welcome pattern change for a moisture-starved region that looks to continue into the start of next week too. The real question is whether or not this will be enough rain to help our current drought. Stay tuned for that answer next week.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara