Damp and cooler start to the weekend, breezy and drier by Sunday

TODAY: Scattered Showers, Damp and Cooler. Turning Breezy. Hi 46. Winds: SE 5-15 mph. Gusts to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered Evening Showers, Breezy. Lo 36. Winds: NW 5-15 mph, Gusts to 25 mph.

SUNDAY: Breezy & Colder. Hi 42. Winds: NW 5-15 mph, Gusts to 25 mph.

A steady round of rain developed overnight and early this morning. The bulk of the rain should pass through before 7 AM, with lingering scattered showers through this morning. We get a break from the rain for midday before the cold front arrives to bring a line of showers this evening and a steady breeze. Around a quarter-inch of rain seems plausible for most, with a tad more in northern areas.

The second half of the weekend will be dry, breezy, and colder for Sunday. Temperatures look more seasonable next week with plenty of sunshine returning! No big storms are in the forecast — for now. Enjoy!

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso