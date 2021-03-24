Damp and cooler today, tomorrow could be the warmest day this week

TODAY: Periods Of Rain & Drizzle. Hi 56. Winds: E 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds & Fog. Lo 52. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Warm, Evening Showers. Hi 75. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

Easterly flow has taken over and clouds have thickened overnight. Drizzle will develop across the region this morning and rainfall could be steady at times during the mid-morning and early afternoon. Clouds will be persistent through today and the weather stays dreary and damp much of the day. Highs will be in the mid-50s thanks to a breeze from the coast. Rainfall amounts for most will be between 0.25-0.50″. Tonight will stay cloudy and some fog could develop too. Lows won’t drop much and will sit in the lower 50s tonight.

Skies will stay mainly cloudy on Thursday, but a strong southerly flow could help some sun to break out during the afternoon. Peeks of sun and a southerly breeze are likely to make tomorrow the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid-70s. A cold front will bring some showers by late tomorrow evening, continuing off and on through dawn Friday. Some heavier downpours or even a clap of thunder are possible tomorrow night as cooler and drier air tries to push into the region. By mid-morning Friday, drier air will move in and temperatures should briefly climb into the 70s again before a cool down Friday evening. It will turn quite windy Friday too behind the front so prepare for gusty conditions that could linger into Friday night.

Behind the front, it will turn cooler for the weekend but cooler is relative as highs will remain well above normal. Saturday looks to be the dry day of the two as the next area of low pressure will bring showers by Sunday. It will turn noticeably cooler (and windy again!) by next Monday. Enjoy the warmth and enjoy the rain too…we do need some! It’s been a dry month.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara