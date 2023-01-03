TODAY: Rain & Fog, Mild. Hi 57.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Shower. Lo 60.

WEDNESDAY: PM Rain, T-Storm? Mild! Hi 63.

Yesterday’s rain overperformed a bit, as much of the day was cloudy with a steady drizzle and light rain. It didn’t amount to much in the rain gauge, with only 0.04″ at Harrisburg International, but it sure was dreary. That type of weather will continue for the next couple of days. The pattern resembles much of December: mild, dreary, and damp.

More rain is expected today as an area of low pressure takes dead aim at Central Pennsylvania. Steady rain is expected this morning and some showers could linger into the afternoon and this evening. The second half of today should be drier, however. It will also be foggy in spots throughout much of the day. Temperatures will start in the 40s and climb to the upper 50s late this afternoon. Tonight will bring more clouds and temperatures will continue to climb near 60°!

Tomorrow will offer another chance for showers as a cold front moves through. The best chance for rain will come during the afternoon. Ahead of the front, temperatures should soar into the low 60s. It won’t be a record high…but over 20° above average! The front slides through but cooler air will take its time to move in with highs Thursday still in the 50s. Highs should tumble back into the low 40s by the end of the week and into the weekend. Some weak disturbances behind the front could lead to a passing rain or snow shower Friday and a chance for light rain and snow showers Saturday into Sunday.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara