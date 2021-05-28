Damp, gloomy, and chilly for much of the weekend

TODAY: Steady Rain By Mid-Afternoon. Hi 68. Winds: E 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Rainy & Chilly. Lo 51. Winds: NE 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

SATURDAY: AM Rain, PM Drizzle, Chilly. Hi 57. Winds: NE 5-15 mph. Gusts to 20 mph.

SUNDAY: Lingering Drizzle. Hi 60.

As nice as yesterday was, today and the weekend will be the exact opposite. While the region is desperate for a soaking rain, the timing won’t be great as it falls over a long weekend that is traditionally the start of summer activities including the opening of pools and amusement parks. Not all is lost though as Monday should be saved. Let’s break it down:

Clouds will be increasing this morning, with a few showers developing before noon. Steady rain will be here by mid-afternoon and last through tonight. Temperatures may make it into the upper 60s before the rain starts, but quickly fall this evening thanks to evaporational cooling as the rain chills the surrounding air. If you love a rainy night like Eddie Rabbitt, then tonight is for you! Lows will drop into the lower 50s overnight.

While Saturday will start off with steady rain, it will taper to drizzle by the afternoon. Temperatures will be stuck in the 50s on Saturday making a truly chilly day for late May. Sunday continues with clouds, drizzle, and chill. The drizzle looks to persist through much of the weekend, but there could be a few breaks here and there. At this time, Monday looks dry with clearing skies, giving us one day of user-friendly weather conditions for Memorial Day. The rainfall will be beneficial, even though its timing isn’t the best. Enjoy the weekend!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara