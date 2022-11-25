TODAY: Morning Showers (Ending 9-11 AM), Clearing and Breezy by the Afternoon. High 54.

TONIGHT: Clearing Skies, Drier & Breezy. Low 35.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy at Times. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. Hi 53.

SUNDAY: Overcast, Periods of Rain. Drier by Evening. Total Rain near 0.5”. Hi 51.

This morning will start with some periods of light rain. We do not expect much to add up with the highest totals likely ending up last than a half inch. With the additional clouds and showers, conditions have started mild with temperatures in the 40s. Light showers should begin to wrap up as early as 9 AM for western areas before heading east of the entire Midstate by 11 AM. The rest of the day features an increase in the breeze from the west, but drier air should quickly take over. This dry air should make for a very nice start to our weekend.

Saturday travel, tree cutting, deer hunting, or Penn State fans, should enjoy a perfect forecast with lots of sun and seasonable temperatures in the low 50s. It’s Sunday that will be more problematic for outdoor activities as a steady rain develops in the morning and likely lasts into the evening before clearing. Rainfall amounts should be right around 0.50″. Early next week will feature slightly cooler conditions but mainly dry weather Monday and Tuesday. Rain returns to the forecast by the middle of next week.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso