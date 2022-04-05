TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Showers After 4pm. Hi 60.

TONIGHT: Rain. Lo 48. Winds: E 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Light Showers & Drizzle, Cool. Hi 52. Winds: E 5-15 mph.

Yesterday was cool with some peeks of sun, but it was likely the only dry day this week. Today begins a stretch of damp and dreary weather that likely won’t lift out until the weekend. Expect thickening clouds today but mainly dry weather for the daylight hours (along with highs near 60°!) as we wait for a developing area of low pressure to move in from the south. A few showers could sneak in by late afternoon, but steady rain will arrive after sunset, with the heaviest rain expected to fall overnight through tomorrow morning. Most locations will see 0.50-1.00″ before the rain exits Wednesday morning. Tomorrow will be a cloudy and cool day with highs in the 50s. While it won’t be raining all day, light showers and periods of drizzle will persist thanks to a marine layer and an easterly breeze. Highs will only be in the low 50s tomorrow.

The break in the steady rain will be short-lived as another front approaches the area Thursday, bringing steady rain as it stalls over Central PA. An additional 0.50-1.00″ of rain is expected before this exits Thursday night. The rain total this week should average between 1-2″. An upper-level low will hang out for Friday and Saturday, keeping the chance for at least a few light showers each day. Eventually, dry weather will return by Sunday but it will be cool this weekend with highs in the mid-50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s.

While the weather this week will be dreary at times, we don’t anticipate any severe weather — just typical early spring rain for Central PA. There is a light at the end of the tunnel with highs expected to rebound into the mid-60s next Monday and likely into the low 70s by next Tuesday. Hang in there friends — the calendar is in our favor!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara