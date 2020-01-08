Live Now
Dangerous snow squalls today with high winds, cold start tomorrow

Forecast

Dangerous driving conditions today with those squalls around...

TODAY: Blustery With Snow Squalls. 9am-4pm Best Chance. Hi 38. Winds: W 15-20 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cold. Lo 15. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 35.

Our first snowstorm of the year produced an average of 2-5″ of snow. Areas in eastern Cumberland, northern York, western Lancaster, and western Lebanon counties saw the highest amounts of snow with up to 6″ in some areas. The evening commute was tricky and this morning the remnants have iced up and some fog around could make for some slick spots as well so use caution when heading out early today.

Winds increase today and snow squalls will develop thanks to an arctic front dropping southward across the Commonwealth. The best timing locally for squalls will be between 9am-4pm. These squalls can create whiteout conditions and greatly reduce visibility when traveling. Use caution if you plan to be traveling during this time as dangerous driving conditions could exist with very little warning. Download our free abc27 Weather App to get “Snow Squall Warnings” should a squall form near where you are located. Stay safe!

Thursday will be much colder, but the chill doesn’t last long. Occasional showers and much warmer conditions arrive for the weekend with highs in the 60s on Saturday! If you like snow, enjoy it now while you still are able!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara

