TODAY: Occasional Showers & Drizzle. Hi 55.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lo 42.

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny. Hi 48.

Dense fog has enveloped the region this morning and more showers are on the way too. It’s just ugly December slop, not unusual for Central PA. Most of the steady showers will occur this morning, although clearing is not likely today. Expect clouds and drizzle to persist for much of the day, although it will be warmer. Highs should reach the mid-50s this afternoon. Tonight will also be mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 40s.

Thursday and Friday remain dry, although it may be tough to get much sunshine. Temperatures will be in the 40s on both days. The best chance for a little sun would be early Friday before clouds increase and our next wave is upon us for Friday night.

We are tracking more waves for the weekend! Another system takes aim at Central PA for Friday night into Saturday. Once again, we do not expect a significant amount of moisture, but there will be just enough to keep it damp to start the weekend. Colder air will also be in play Friday night into Saturday. At this time, light rain and/or snow showers appear likely early Saturday morning. Accumulation isn’t expected, but we’ll keep you posted if we expect any slick spots. Most of Saturday should be dry. Yet another wave now looks to develop in the flow pattern by Sunday. Rain and snow showers are now likely Sunday with highs in the 40s. It will be just another cold rain for most of us during the second half of the weekend. December stays active with more rain expected later next week.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara