Digging out from snow and sleet today, staying chilly for the weekend

TODAY: Clearing & Breezy. Hi 33. Winds: N 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Cold. Lo 23.

FRIDAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun. Hi 35.

Phase 1 of yesterday’s Nor’easter played out just as we thought: with snow in the morning and picking up in intensity through the afternoon. Phase 2 provided some issues with our forecast as sleet was the predominant precipitation for several hours in the evening. Eventually, the sleet did transition back to snow for most of the region except parts of the southern tier. Snow totals did reach a foot in a few locations, but most areas are likely shy of the big snow we had forecasted. That area of snow proved to be just north of our viewing area in Pennsylvania and in parts of New York state. That being said, we promised a historic December storm and that is still possible. Harrisburg International Airport recorded 9.3″ of snow yesterday, a new daily record. If more snow was added last night, we will indeed crack the top 5 December snow list. Stay tuned on that!

Several snow reports. Parts of Franklin County reporting over 1 foot of snow.

More snow reports. Perry County did well with snow too.

Road conditions, especially secondary roadways, will likely remain treacherous through this morning. Snow showers will continue to taper off through the morning as the storm exits north and east. Winds stay strong through this morning too before some sun breaks out for a more pleasant afternoon. Winds will average between 10-15 mph today after the storm which could lead to minor drifting in isolated spots.

Calmer weather will end the work week heading into the weekend. Temperatures remain in the 30s during the day through Saturday with lows in the 20s- meaning the snow will hang around for a while. A few flurries or snow showers reappear in the forecast Sunday and next Tuesday, but nothing as significant as this Nor’easter. Good luck digging out and stay warm!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara