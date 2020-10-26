Digital Weather Update: Finally some rain in the forecast, but how much and when?

The start of this new week, the final week of October, will be dreary, but not a ton of rain is expected. Today will be overcast and gray with occasional showers and drizzle, mainly in the morning. Highs will be around 60°, but some backyards will be stuck in the 50s. Tomorrow continues to trend drier but it will be cloudy with a stray shower still possible. Highs will be in the lower 60s. Wednesday looks to be the nicest day this week and even then, plenty of clouds will linger. Some sun may break out by the end of the day, but it won’t be for long. High temperatures will continue to be in the lower 60s through mid-week.

The best chance for a more significant rainfall will come toward the end of this week as tropical storm Zeta moves northward from the Gulf. The latest timing suggests most of Thursday, Thursday night, and early Friday will be wet. Over 1″ of rain is possible from the remnants of Zeta and we will continue to track the trends with this storm all week. As the storm pulls away Friday, some models suggest a transition to snow for northern PA as cold air settles in behind. Friday will feature clearing with a cold night on the way. Halloween should be sunny and cool with highs in the lower 50s. Some late-day showers are possible Sunday, but most of the weekend is looking dry. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara