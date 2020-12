For the first time in Pennsylvania Game Commission history, PA rifle deer season begins on Saturday, Nov. 28 this year, and thanks to a bill passed by Governor Wolf last year, hunters can continue their pursuit on Sunday, Nov. 29, allowing for two additional days before the traditional Monday opener.

Weather-wise, conditions will be suitable for many hunters who plan to sit all day in the woods. A weak cold front will bring a brief period of clouds Saturday morning with just a very low chance of a sprinkle. We begin the day near 40 degrees before sunshine arrives later Saturday morning to push our afternoon temperatures to a seasonable 52 degrees. Winds will average 5 to 10 mph out of the northwest.