Beyond the Forecast: Tracking more snow for Thursday

The key to this whole event will be surface temperatures. It appears that temperatures will hover around 32° through most of today and tonight. It’s hard to get significant ice buildup with such marginal temperatures, but a glaze of ice is possible this evening and certainly, slick travel could occur as well.

Most of the daylight hours on this Monday will be cloudy and dry. An occasional snow or sleet shower can’t be ruled out, but no accumulation is expected. Some freezing drizzle is also possible Monday, but the main slug of moisture will move in after 4 p.m. Monday and continue through the overnight.