Don’t let rainy days and Mondays get you down, today will bring a beneficial rain

TODAY: Overcast, Scattered Light Showers. Temperatures Near 65.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with Showers. Lo 62.

TUESDAY: Rain Likely, 0.5-1.0″ Expected. Hi 68.

Yesterday brought occasional showers and some periods of steady, beneficial rainfall to the region. Today will bring more of the same as a cold front gets set to move through. Expect clouds and light showers this morning followed by periods of steady rain this afternoon and this evening. Rainfall totals should be in the 0.50-1.00″ range. The most rain looks to fall north and west of Harrisburg with less likely across the south and east. Highs will be right around 70 degrees today.

The clouds and a few showers hang around overnight with lows in the 50s. Slow clearing will be the story on Tuesday with some sun trying to break through during the afternoon. It may take a while, however. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 60s.

A developing upper-level low immediately off the coast will pivot and spread moisture back into Pennsylvania by Wednesday. There is uncertainty as to how far west this moisture will go, but showers will be possible south and east of Harrisburg. It will be a cloudy, cool, and dreary day with highs in the 50s. By Thursday and Friday, the system moves far enough east to keep us dry, though clouds will still linger. Another cold front will cross late Saturday, maintaining the seasonal chill into next week with highs in the 60s and lows most nights in the 40s to near 50 degrees. A couple of showers will be possible Saturday along that front with a breeze developing for Sunday.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara