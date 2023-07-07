TODAY: PM Downpours & T-Storms. Hi 90.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Muggy. Lo 73.

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, T-Storms East. Hi 87.

Yesterday reached 91° to make two days of 90°+ heat in a row. Today will be close, but if we reach 90° this afternoon, it would be the region’s first heat wave of the year. It’s certainly possible, and we’ll be monitoring. Just like yesterday, the heat and humidity will help downpours and t-storms to fire up across the region this afternoon and evening. A cold front will also act as a trigger later today. The main threat will be heavy rain. Despite drought conditions, any pulse t-storm that develops has the potential to sit and dump rain over the same area leading to several inches in a short amount of time. This would lead to flash flooding concerns, especially for areas that saw heavy rain yesterday. These storms will die down after sunset. Lows tonight will be in the 70s as it remains muggy.

Tomorrow, while a storm could still pop-up over our eastern counties, the threat shifts eastward leaving much of the region dry to start the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s and it will remain humid. Sunday will be the next best chance for heavy rain and downpours. Flash flooding will be a concern for areas that pick up heavy rain today, otherwise, the rain in the coming days will only help the drought conditions and be beneficial. Next week, it stays hot, but there will be a brief break from the humidity Tuesday and Wednesday. Enjoy the rain and fingers crossed it doesn’t lead to many issues.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara